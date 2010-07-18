Ryan Adams Recording Two (!) New Albums

Because that's what heroes do:

Tomorrow starts the first day of two weeks of recording part one of a new solo album. This is the one I have been working on that is so far written on my old acoustic and I plan to keep these recordings simple...I am dubbing this the "west coast"sessions...THEN in two weeks I am off to NYC to record part two of the crazy NYC sessions which started as a "Cold Roses evil twin" minus the noodling vibe but now sound like some weird extension of Love is Hell. Where there was excessive jamming ( which I was shit at ) there are now cool chord passages and feedback and neat rhodes organ fills. Exciting times! Fingers crossed it all works.