Stream: 2010 Pitchfork Music Festival



Pitchfork 2009 / photo by matthewnorth

Like last year, Pitchfork is being generous enough to live-stream their annual Chicago music festival. (This is my favorite new festival trend, by the way.) It kicks off at 3:30 CST (so 1:30 West Coast time, or rather, right now), but I'd wait to tune in until Liars go on. The full three-day schedule after the jump.

3:30 Sharon Van Etten

4:00 The Tallest Man on Earth

4:35 El-P

5:30 Liars

6:25 Robyn

8:30 Modest Mouse

Saturday July 17

1:00 Free Energy

1:45 Real Estate

2:30 Delorean

3:20 Titus Andronicus

4:15 Raekwon

5:15 The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

6:15 Wolf Parade

7:25 Panda Bear

8:30 LCD Soundsystem

Sunday July 18

1:00 Allá

1:45 Cass McCombs

2:30 Girls

3:20 Beach House

4:15 Lightning Bolt

5:15 St. Vincent

6:15 Major Lazer

7:25 Big Boi

8:30 Pavement