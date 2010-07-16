Stream: 2010 Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork 2009 / photo by matthewnorth
Like last year, Pitchfork is being generous enough to live-stream their annual Chicago music festival. (This is my favorite new festival trend, by the way.) It kicks off at 3:30 CST (so 1:30 West Coast time, or rather, right now), but I'd wait to tune in until Liars go on. The full three-day schedule after the jump.
3:30 Sharon Van Etten
4:00 The Tallest Man on Earth
4:35 El-P
5:30 Liars
6:25 Robyn
8:30 Modest Mouse
Saturday July 17
1:00 Free Energy
1:45 Real Estate
2:30 Delorean
3:20 Titus Andronicus
4:15 Raekwon
5:15 The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
6:15 Wolf Parade
7:25 Panda Bear
8:30 LCD Soundsystem
Sunday July 18
1:00 Allá
1:45 Cass McCombs
2:30 Girls
3:20 Beach House
4:15 Lightning Bolt
5:15 St. Vincent
6:15 Major Lazer
7:25 Big Boi
8:30 Pavement