Tonight's Shows: Also I Like To Rock

As the above poster indicates, Westwood's Hammer Museum and our friends at KCRW and Buzz Bands have put together some free summer shows. There will likely be a lot of UCLA Design | Media Arts students and empty Yogurtland containers, but also, jams. The particularly great bill of the Happy Hollows and Grandaddy/Earlimart supergroup Admiral Radley plays tonight, with more dates all month. And on Friday, the beyond-dreamy bill of Magic Kids, Puro Instinct and Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti play the Echoplex. I'll be there with my pillow.

The Happy Hollows - "Death to Vivek Kemp": mp3

Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - "Round and Round": mp3

More tour dates after the jump.