My New Job

Pals, for the last week or so I've been getting my feet wet at the Los Angeles Times' Brand X, where I'm the brand-new blog editor. I've been blogging (of course -- last week, I talked to Division Day about the band's new singles series) and writing for the weekly magazine as well, which you can find on stands across our fair city every Wednesday. "But what does this mean for Rawkblog?!" you may already be asking, your Google Reader's spine shuddering with a sudden shiver. Probably not much: I'll still be writing about the best music ever right here on a daily basis. Hopefully you'll keep reading, and join me over at the new gig as well. Huuuuuuuugs!