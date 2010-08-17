New Music: Dirty Projectors - "I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine"



Photo by David Greenwald



Dirty Projectors are in that glorious mid-career period of being able to do no wrong. "I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine" is the latest turn on their victory lap -- less dissonant than their Bjork team-up EP from earlier this year, more strummy than 2009's Bitte Orca. It's a Bob Dylan cover, so the band's forgiven for making it sound like one. Would've been a nice fit on the I'm Not There soundtrack right next to Wilco, but it's for Levi's Pioneer Sessions: My 511s endorse this.

Dirty Projectors - "I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine" (Bob Dylan cover): mp3