New Music: Gabe Hascall - "Just Dust" (Demo)

You may remember Gabe Hascall's voice, if not his name, as part of early '00s duo Slowreader -- a sort of King of Convenience for Figure 8 fans. Now based in Portland, the singer's had a rough time these last few years -- from the dissolution of his band (and prior outfit The Impossibles) to kicking a meth addiction. "Just Dust" and a handful of other fresh songs are the product of getting clean and getting inspired. He's still double-tracking, still sincere and, unlike the late, lamented Elliott Smith, still here if you want him.

Gabe Hascall - "Just Dust": mp3

(Hascall's Just Dust EP is out now)