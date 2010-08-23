New Music: Meeting Of Important People - "They Love Me In The City"

Meeting of Important People may not be as major as their name implies just yet, but they certainly play like it -- the Quit Music EP offers quiet/loud guitar deliveries straight from Tommy-era The Who, filtered through classic indie rock shyness. You can download the set for free from the band's Bandcamp, but start with the yearning "They Love Me In The City," a song that feels less like a declaration and more like false hope. (And also feels a lot like Manic Street Preachers.)

Meeting of Important People - "They Love Me In The City": mp3

<a href="http://quitmusic.bandcamp.com/album/quit-music">Training Song by Meeting of Important People</a>

(Via Eardrums Music)