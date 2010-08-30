New Music: Seapony – “Seapony” EP

The music of Seapony's not exactly nautical -- more The Pains of Being from Seattle -- but the twee trio may leave your eyes a little wet. On the Seapony EP, they share coy female vocals, major-key lead guitar lines, "Be My Little Baby" two-and-one drumming and just enough reverb-soaked distortion. It's hardly a shocker in this year of jangly dreamers, but each of Seapony's four tracks is humbly essential. And also free! Download the whole thing below.

Seapony - "Dreaming": mp3

(Via Skatterbrain)