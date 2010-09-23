ARMS to record LP2, 'Summer Skills,' in October

ARMS' sophomore album -- the debut of the current lineup and frontman Todd Goldstein's first effort since the dissolution of Harlem Shakes, but it is technically No. 2 -- has a name: Summer Skills. Leave it to the band to plan on recording it in October (so probably a 2011 release date, yeah?). And they're going on tour but not coming anywhere near the West Coast, God forbid. Hey Todd, you know who has summer skills? People who live in California and would like to see you play live (again) before the Mayan apocalypse. Please come.

ARMS – “Emily Sue Pt. 2″ (Daytrotter Session): mp3