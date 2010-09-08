First Look: Manwomanchild – “Manwomanchild” EP

"I wanted to give you something special," David Child sings to open Manwomanchild's self-titled EP, and the band doesn't falter in that respect. The three-song set exudes the knowing rock elegance of Lou Reed or Dean Wareham, all steely male vocals and clanging guitars interwoven with the delicacy of an Hermes scarf. "Must've lost track of all reason / and you say goodbye," he continues on "Reasons." To that, we say: hello.

Manwomanchild - "Reasons": mp3

(Buy the EP from the band on their site)