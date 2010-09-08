I'm honored to have been asked to speak on a panel about blogging -- blogging! -- with Pitchfork's Ryan Schreiber, Drowned In Sound's Sean Adams, Hype Machine's Dev Sherlock and more at Manchester's In The City fest/conference in October, which as I understand it is the U.K.'s SXSW. Which means, U.K. people: I'm coming for a week and want to hang out with you. Need to, in fact, because I'll probably have to crash on your couch and have you show me around London. Please shoot me an e-mail at rawkblog AT gmail DOT com. Non-U.K. people: I will obviously be blogging about this. Get excited!