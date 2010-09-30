Matador 21

Programming note: I'm going to Las Vegas tomorrow for Matador Records' well-deserved 21st birthday bash. I'd tell you who's playing, but it's sold out and I don't want to ruin your day. If you're going to be there, let me know and we can be hungover together during Yo La Tengo. If you're not, I'll be shooting/reviewing it over at Pop & Hiss, Brand X and Twitter with a recap here on Monday. (If I'm not making friends with the toilet.) Here's the jam I'm most excited about hearing:

Guided by Voices - "Gold Star for Robot Boy": mp3

And here are the inevitable live-tweets:



