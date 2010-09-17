New Music: Darren Hanlon - "All These Things"

I know and love Darren Hanlon best for the 2002 classic "Hiccups," a pop song of such flawless complexion it could pose without makeup on the cover of Vogue. Some eight years later, "All These Things" finds the Australian singer-songwriter no less charming, turning to a ukelele and call-and-response vocals for a song about all that you can't leave behind. (How he fails to mention Bono's sunglasses is beyond me.) Hanlon, like fellow quick-tongued songwriters such as Sondre Lerche or Swede-turned-Aussie Jens Lekman, is hard not to like -- give "All These Things" a bone and let it slobber lovingly at your feet for a while.

Darren Hanlon - "All These Things": mp3

(Hanlon's I Will Love You At All is due on Yep Roc on Sept. 21)