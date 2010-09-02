New Music: Telenovelas - "Bloody Mary"

I want to apologize to Brooklyn fuzzmakers Telenovelas for my earlier review of "One and Only" -- the product of blog fatigue and a faulty sense of humor. We'll make this one more straightforward. The band's latest MP3, "Bloody Mary," sounds like drinking a dozen of them: massively woozy shoegaze guitars stumble face-first into practice space walls and male-female harmonies trade saliva and unintelligible lyrics. Another of the band's new ones, "This Thing Called Life," is retro-dreamy in a Girls kind of way, but they sound best with the volume up.

Telenovelas - "Bloody Mary": mp3

Telenovelas - "This Thing Called Life": mp3

Previously: New Music: Telenovelas - "One and Only"