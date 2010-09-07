Video Premiere: Summer Darling - "The Author"

theauthor from joshua locy on Vimeo.

Here's the premiere of Summer Darling's video for "The Author," the L.A. band's otherwise hard-rocking self-titled debut album's rare moment of folk balladry. The lovely tune gets a thoughtful video: at play are shallow depths of field, a mysterious relationship and gender dynamics in heavy discussions. Watch it above and download the band's really excellent album for free -- for free! no excuses! -- from their Bandcamp.

Summer Darling - "The Author": mp3