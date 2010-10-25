2010 Bands You Can Ignore: An Exhaustive List

Year-end lists are coming up -- we'll probably see the first ones the first week of December, if not earlier, which is fucking crazy -- so here's a handy-dandy guide on 2010 bands you don't have to listen to before making yours. Important note: Inclusion on this list doesn't mean a band is bad, or even mediocre. It just means they're not special, no matter what their mothers told them. One note on 2010 buzz bands: Nearly all of these groups sound either 1) Not as good as Boat Club 2) Not as good as Cut Copy 3) Not as good as the Walkmen 4) Not as good as Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti. In case you're looking for bands you might actually want to listen to beyond next week. See the full list after the jump.

Update: Deep thoughts on why and how I chose to make this list here.

Zola Jesus

Twin Shadow

How To Dress Well

M.I.A.

Sun Airway

Sun Araw

Suuns

Teengirl Fantasy

Teen Daze

Teen Inc.

Gayngs

Braids

Prince Rama

S. Carey

Glasser

PS I Love You

Wavves

ceo

Julian Lynch

LCD Soundsystem

The Tallest Man On Earth

Fang Island

Titus Andronicus

Gonjasufi

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Lower Dens

Cold Cave

The Drums

Active Child

Foals

Dom

The Golden Filter

Surfer Blood

Yeasayer

Any band with anyone who used to be in Vivian Girls; also, Vivian Girls

Tanlines

Free Energy

Broken Bells

Class Actress

Who'd I miss?