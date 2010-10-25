2010 Bands You Can Ignore: An Exhaustive List
Year-end lists are coming up -- we'll probably see the first ones the first week of December, if not earlier, which is fucking crazy -- so here's a handy-dandy guide on 2010 bands you don't have to listen to before making yours. Important note: Inclusion on this list doesn't mean a band is bad, or even mediocre. It just means they're not special, no matter what their mothers told them. One note on 2010 buzz bands: Nearly all of these groups sound either 1) Not as good as Boat Club 2) Not as good as Cut Copy 3) Not as good as the Walkmen 4) Not as good as Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti. In case you're looking for bands you might actually want to listen to beyond next week. See the full list after the jump.
Update: Deep thoughts on why and how I chose to make this list here.
Zola Jesus
Twin Shadow
How To Dress Well
M.I.A.
Sun Airway
Sun Araw
Suuns
Teengirl Fantasy
Teen Daze
Teen Inc.
Gayngs
Braids
Prince Rama
S. Carey
Glasser
PS I Love You
Wavves
ceo
Julian Lynch
LCD Soundsystem
The Tallest Man On Earth
Fang Island
Titus Andronicus
Gonjasufi
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Lower Dens
Cold Cave
The Drums
Active Child
Foals
Dom
The Golden Filter
Surfer Blood
Yeasayer
Any band with anyone who used to be in Vivian Girls; also, Vivian Girls
Tanlines
Free Energy
Broken Bells
Class Actress
Who'd I miss?