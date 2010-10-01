Brand X September Round-Up: Weezer, Jon Brion, Clientele



Rivers Cuomo of Weezer / David Greenwald for Brand X

In real life, I'm blog editor over at the L.A. Times' Brand X, which is where a lot of my music writing, reviewing and photography is happening these days. Here are some recent pieces that didn't make their way here:

Live review/photos: Weezer's Axe secret show

Live review/photos: The Smiles at the Bootleg Theater, 9.15.10

Live review/photos: The Clientele at the Echoplex, 9.11.10

IAMSOUND and SkyBar team up for free Mondrian Sessions, feat. Jens Lekman, Warpaint, Bird and the Bee and more -- RSVP!

Jon Brion playing rare non-Largo show in October

Origami Vinyl heading to Las Vegas for Matador 21