Mixtape: Witch Trials | Halloween 2010
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"I never joined a coven."
Witch Trials | Halloween 2010: ZIP
1. Bonnie "Prince" Billy - "Puff the Magic Dragon" (Peter, Paul and Mary cover): mp3
2. Okkervil River - "For Real": mp3
3. Chad VanGaalen - "Surrounded in Smoke" (live): mp3
4. The Mountain Goats - "Lovecraft In Brooklyn": mp3
5. Women - "Eyesore": mp3
6. Boris with Michio Kurihara - "...And I Want": mp3
7. Akron/Family - "Before and Again": mp3
8. Amalgamated Sons of Rest - "The Gypsy He-Witch": mp3
9. Memoryhouse - "Foreground" (Grizzly Bear cover): mp3
10. Elliott Smith - "Don't Fear The Reaper" (Blue Oyster Cult cover): mp3