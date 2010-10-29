Mixtape: Witch Trials | Halloween 2010



Photo via

"I never joined a coven."

Witch Trials | Halloween 2010: ZIP

1. Bonnie "Prince" Billy - "Puff the Magic Dragon" (Peter, Paul and Mary cover): mp3

2. Okkervil River - "For Real": mp3

3. Chad VanGaalen - "Surrounded in Smoke" (live): mp3

4. The Mountain Goats - "Lovecraft In Brooklyn": mp3

5. Women - "Eyesore": mp3

6. Boris with Michio Kurihara - "...And I Want": mp3

7. Akron/Family - "Before and Again": mp3

8. Amalgamated Sons of Rest - "The Gypsy He-Witch": mp3

9. Memoryhouse - "Foreground" (Grizzly Bear cover): mp3

10. Elliott Smith - "Don't Fear The Reaper" (Blue Oyster Cult cover): mp3