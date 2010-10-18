New Music: Memoryhouse - 'Caregiver'

Memoryhouse's "Caregiver" begins by coming in from the static cold of The Years EP, bundling up and warming its feet against a reverberating piano and glistening lead guitar. As the song advances into distortion, it sounds like a city collapsing, but singer Denise Nouvion soars above -- hope over despair. The electronic elements the band formerly toyed with are absent here, a direction Memoryhouse apparently plans on taking on its debut full length next year; as "Caregiver" shows, the act's excellence is unchanged by arrangement options. More Memoryhouse posts >>

Memoryhouse- Caregiver by dangervillage

(Pre-orders of the limited-edition Suicide Squeeze vinyl single ship on Nov. 15; it's due digitally Nov. 9)