New Music: Pepper Rabbit - 'Babette!'

I've been doing most of my writing on L.A. psych-folkies Pepper Rabbit over on Brand X recently -- if you've missed it, the band's debut album, Beauregard, is out this week on Kanine. It draws on their two self-released EPs in addition to a few freshly recorded songs, including "Babette!," a ukulele-driven anthem that showcases what the maturing band's capable of. (As singer Xander Singh told me earlier this year, they're already wrapping up a new batch of songs for a 2011 album, as if there's not enough to be excited about already.) I premiered the song over on Brand X this morning -- here it is again.

Pepper Rabbit - "Babette!": mp3

(Photo by David Greenwald)