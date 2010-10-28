New Music: Ravens & Chimes – ‘Division Street’

"Division St." makes me think of that line in Elliott Smith's "Punch and Judy," where he sings about walking down Division St. Ravens & Chimes' latest, a single from the upcoming sophomore set Holiday Life, captures much of the same mood: dusty drums and soft, somber melodies united by loneliness. "All my friends are gone," Asher Lack laments. Wherever they may be, the song picks up where 2007's Reichenbach Falls left off, which is, you'll remember, a pretty great place.

Ravens & Chimes - "Division Street": mp3