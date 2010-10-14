Podcast: In The City: Blogging in the U.S.A. panel



From left: Clueit, Sherlock and Schreiber/ All photos credit Magnus Blikeng



Wednesday afternoon, I joined Pitchfork's Ryan Schreiber, Hype Machine's Dev Sherlock, My Band's Better Than Your Band's Oliver Clueit and Drowned In Sound's Sean Adams (who was set to moderate until some traffic trouble, so yours truly stepped in for the first half.) You can hear and download the audio of the discussion, which covered music blogging's history; old media, Pitchfork and the new music ecosystem; and why it hasn't taken off in the U.K. as well as a Q&A session. This recording misses the first 10 minutes or so and opens with Sherlock's voice -- you'll hear me shortly after asking Schreiber about Pitchfork's relationship with blogs. Enjoy.

In The City: Music Blogging in the USA panel, 10.13.10 by rawkblog



Sean Adams and yr hero in action