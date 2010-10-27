Premiere: The Lightning Bug Situation - 'Call'

"Open your doors, turn on your lights," Brian Miller sings to open the Lightning Bug Situation's "Call." His mournful, resigned vocals evoke Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan as well as another Rawkblog favorite, Burd Early's "Phonecall Away."

The song has other plans than streamlined sad balladry, though, picking up sprightly xylophones as Miller sings of a relationship "broken and suspicious." Electric guitars and drums the size of an Olympic pool interrupt the self-pity, but then the song's over -- leaving you to press play again.

The band's latest album, Call, is out now. Right here, you'll find the complete single for the title track -- art at left, "Call," b-side "The Risk Pool" and "Call (Jamuel Saxon Booty-Call Remix)." I would suggest not playing this during booty calls.

The Lightning Bug Situation - "Call" (Rawkblog premiere): mp3

The Lightning Bug Situation - "The Risk Pool": mp3

The Lightning Bug Situation - "Call (Jamuel Saxon Booty Call Remix)": mp3