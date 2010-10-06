Video: Memoryhouse - 'Pale Blue' (Yours Truly Session)

In My Room: Memoryhouse "Pale Blue" from Yours Truly on Vimeo.

Our friends at Yours Truly taped a session with dream-pop act Memoryhouse, one of the year's best new bands, back in July; here it is. New song "Pale Blue," eschewing the samples of the group's The Years EP, is autumnal and evocative, Denise Nouvion's vocals arriving with a bittersweet quality that turns the words "We're not alone" from anthem to ambiguous. Promising stuff as we wait for their 2011-due full-length debut, as is the equally lovely My Bloody Valentine cover waiting after the jump.

In My Room: Memoryhouse "When You Sleep" from Yours Truly on Vimeo.