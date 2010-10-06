Video: The Acorn - 'Restoration'

The Acorn "Restoration" from the album "No Ghost" from Paper Bag Records on Vimeo.

In a year in which Local Natives have ascended almost all the way to indie godhood, Ottawa act The Acorn -- who were first, and better -- deserve a little more attention. (Which is not to say Local Natives aren't the best new live act of 2010 and totally great in general.) The stop-motion video for "Restoration" reminds me of Legends of the Hidden Temple; the song reminds me of how folk music should sound at its most fiery.

(No Ghost is out now on Paper Bag Records)