Video: Warpaint – ‘Undertow’

For all the circular hype-backlash over nostalgic camerawork w/r/t indie rock album covers and videos -- Polaroids, Super 8, whatever -- sometimes looking retro is the means to the end of simply looking pretty. Such is the case with Warpaint's cotton-soft video for "Undertow," a little track that's standing right up top on my ongoing songs of the year list. (And don't miss the live clip we posted a few weeks back.) The band's The Fool is out 10/25.

Warpaint - "Undertow": mp3

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