First Look: CUFFS - Four-Track Demos
Hey, look, three new songs (O.K., demos) from CUFFS, the new band of two-thirds of Pants Yell! They're a little muddier than the crisper-than-autumn-air last Pants Yell! record (because, lo-fi lusters, they are demos) but the songs themselves are bold and bright and great.
CUFFS - "Privilege": mp3
CUFFS - "Albert Kroff" (which I posted previously as "Albert Cross"): mp3
CUFFS - "You Can Come True": mp3
Keep an eye on the band's Bandcamp for more.
Previously: Andrew Churchman talks post-Pants project | Slumberland 20th anniversary show