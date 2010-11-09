First Look: CUFFS - Four-Track Demos

Hey, look, three new songs (O.K., demos) from CUFFS, the new band of two-thirds of Pants Yell! They're a little muddier than the crisper-than-autumn-air last Pants Yell! record (because, lo-fi lusters, they are demos) but the songs themselves are bold and bright and great.

CUFFS - "Privilege": mp3

CUFFS - "Albert Kroff" (which I posted previously as "Albert Cross"): mp3

CUFFS - "You Can Come True": mp3

Keep an eye on the band's Bandcamp for more.

Previously: Andrew Churchman talks post-Pants project | Slumberland 20th anniversary show