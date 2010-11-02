New Music: Young Hunting – ‘Into Yr Mind’

L.A.'s Young Hunting aren't much for violence. On the band's debut 7", they issue a lovely ballad, "Sonata," which recalls Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold's poised vibrato and Stephen Stills' pre-& Young solemnity, and "Into Yr Mind" -- a track determined to linger there forever. It's awash with unfathomably wet electric guitars and enough reverb to choke Cass McCombs. But behind the far-off sound is a flawless song, a slow-motion anthem from a band certain to kill you softly.



Young Hunting - "Into Yr Mind": mp3

(The 7" is available now on K Records distro and digitally above)