Pepper Rabbit on tour with Passion Pit, Ra Ra Riot

I missed the band's Echo homecoming last night, but the psych-folk duo may be heading your way in the coming weeks. They'll be back in L.A. (at the Palladium!) on Dec. 7. Full dates after the jump and more Pepper Rabbit posts here.

11/19/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop ^#

11/23/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^#

11/24/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

11/29/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

11/30/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

12/1/10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

12/3/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium *

12/4/10 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theatre *

12/5/10 – San Diego, CA @ Soma *

12/7/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

12/9/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

1/22/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s %

1/25/10 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall %

^ w/ Freelance Whales

# w/ Miniature Tigers

* w/ Passion Pit

% w/ Ra Ra Riot