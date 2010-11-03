Premiere: Death Kit - 'Devadasi'



Photo by Laurie Scavo, 28 Deep

Friends-of-Rawkblog Death Kit have returned with a new electro earth-shaker. "Devadasi," fueled by bleak synth pings and romantic guitar chords, marries hope and alienation on the dance floor: "I don't know a thing about you," August Brown sings, but somehow, that's enough. The band will hopefully drop this one on Sunday at Spaceland when they open for PVT; you can give them money on Bandcamp.

Death Kit - "Devadasi" (Rawkblog premiere): mp3