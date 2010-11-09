Ryan Adams & the Cardinals’ ‘III/IV’: Details/Preview

Last week, Ryan Adams launched a new website, Pax America Records, made his sci-fi metal album Orion available in non-limited edition and announced the details of the double-LP sequel to Cold Roses, III/IV. We're still waiting on the multiple new sessions he's been doing this year, a release date for Black Hole and perhaps tour dates (!), but it is, as always, a great time to be an Adams fan. The III/IV tracklist and some early live/unreleased versions of the new songs after the jump.

SIDE A

Breakdown Into The Resolve

Dear Candy

Wasteland

Ultraviolet Light

Stop Playing With My Heart

SIDE B

Lovely And Blue

Happy Birthday

Kisses Start Wars

The Crystal Skull

Users

SIDE C

No

Numbers

Gracie

Icebreaker

Sewers at the Bottom of the Wishing Well

SIDE D

Typecast

Star Wars

My Favorite Song

P.S.

Death And Rats

Kill The Lights

"The Sewers at the Bottom of the Wishing Well" (Fasterpiece version): mp3

"The Sewers at the Bottom of the Wishing Well" (Darkbreaker version): mp3

"Ultra Violet Light" (Warren Peace version): mp3

"Lovely and Blue" (website version): mp3

"Hello Gracie" (website version): mp3

More: All Ryan Adams posts