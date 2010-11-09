Ryan Adams & the Cardinals’ ‘III/IV’: Details/Preview
Last week, Ryan Adams launched a new website, Pax America Records, made his sci-fi metal album Orion available in non-limited edition and announced the details of the double-LP sequel to Cold Roses, III/IV. We're still waiting on the multiple new sessions he's been doing this year, a release date for Black Hole and perhaps tour dates (!), but it is, as always, a great time to be an Adams fan. The III/IV tracklist and some early live/unreleased versions of the new songs after the jump.
SIDE A
Breakdown Into The Resolve
Dear Candy
Wasteland
Ultraviolet Light
Stop Playing With My Heart
SIDE B
Lovely And Blue
Happy Birthday
Kisses Start Wars
The Crystal Skull
Users
SIDE C
No
Numbers
Gracie
Icebreaker
Sewers at the Bottom of the Wishing Well
SIDE D
Typecast
Star Wars
My Favorite Song
P.S.
Death And Rats
Kill The Lights
"The Sewers at the Bottom of the Wishing Well" (Fasterpiece version): mp3
"The Sewers at the Bottom of the Wishing Well" (Darkbreaker version): mp3
"Ultra Violet Light" (Warren Peace version): mp3
"Lovely and Blue" (website version): mp3
"Hello Gracie" (website version): mp3
More: All Ryan Adams posts