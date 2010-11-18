Stream Ryan Adams' 'III/IV' samples

As Consequence of Sound points out, Ryan Adams and the Cardinals' III/IV has an Amazon listing with a Dec. 14 release date and 30-second samples which, yes, I clicked all the way through. Click over to listen. Based on the samples, this album is somewhere between the laid-back Ryan of Cardinology and the fiercer wailer of Cold Roses and the unreleased Sad Dracula albums. (It turns out "Dear Candy" is a slowed-down version of the super-awesome Sad Dracula track "I Was Never Here.")

Ryan just tweeted about a mailing list update in the morning -- vinyl pre-order? I'll update when we know.