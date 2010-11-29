Video: Memoryhouse - 'Heirloom'

Memoryhouse - "Heirloom" from Jamie Harley on Vimeo.

Jamie Harley is so hot right now. The director, who's worked with How to Dress Well, Memoryhouse and others, is one of the foremost practitioners of the Polaroid aesthetic pervading indie rock this year; full of quick cuts and double exposures, his video for Memoryhouse's "Heirloom" plays like Breathless as rebooted by Gorilla Vs. Bear. It's pretty beautiful stuff, especially when laid against the stormy chords of this terrific brand-new Memoryhouse b-side. (The Line of Best Fit via Dead as Digital)

(Memoryhouse's Caregiver 7" is out now on Suicide Squeeze)