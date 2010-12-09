First Look: Mighty Clouds - S/T

For a number of late '90s/early '00s years, Fred Thomas, Betty Marie Barnes and a rotating cast of twee-pop players were Saturday Looks Good To Me, one of Michigan's finest bands. Thomas has gone on to a number of left-field projects, including the tape-noise experiments of City Center and garage-pop act Swimsuit (more on them later), but amid all that, he and Betty reconnected and made a record: It, and their band, is called Mighty Clouds, it's out now, and it is as quirky and charming as Saturday Looks Good To Me's legacy would imply.

Mighty Clouds - "Spell It Out": mp3

Stream the album in full after the jump.