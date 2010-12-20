Tokyo Police Club, SSLYBY hitting the road

File under: Tours we wish were coming to L.A., though I did catch both Tokyo Police Club and Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin and their best-of-2010 jams around town this year. Dates via SSLYBY.

1/17/11 - The Met Cafe, Pawtucket, RI*^

1/19/11 - Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA*^

1/20/11 - 9:30 Club, Washington, DC*^

1/21/11 - Terminal 5, New York, NY*^

1/22/11 - The Trocadero, Philadelphia, PA*^

1/23/11 - Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH*^

1/25/11 - The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA*^

1/26/11 - Crowbar, Tampa, FL*^

1/27/11 - The Social, Orlando, FL*^

1/28/11 - Culture Room, Ft. Lauderdale, FL*

1/29/11 - Jack Rabbits, Jacksonville, FL*

1/31/11 - Spanish Moon, Baton Rouge, LA*

2/1/11 - Granada Theater, Dallas, TX*

2//2/11 - La Zona Rosa, Austin, TX*

2/3/11 - Warehouse, Houston, TX*

2/5/11 - Exit/In, Nashville, TN*

2/7/11 - The Blue Note, Columbia, MO*

2/8/11 - Firebird, St. Louis, MO*

* w/ Tokyo Police Club

^ w/ Two Door Cinema Club