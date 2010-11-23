2011 Album Release Calendar

Welcome to 2011. This is your Rawkblog album/CD/EP/tape/7''/Bandcamp release calendar. As always, listings are chosen based on potential quality or curiosity level and are by no means meant to be exhaustive. (In other words: These are just releases I'm personally interested in hearing.) These listings will be updated throughout the year.

January digital:

Wes Swing - Through a Fogged Glass (Bandcamp)

January 11:

Minks - By The Hedge (Captured Tracks)

MINKS - Cemetary Rain by forcefieldpr

British Sea Power - Valhalla Dancehall (Rough Trade)

Hannah Peel - The Broken Wave (Static Caravan - Jan. 10)

Smith Westerns - Dye It Blonde (Fat Possum)

January 18:

Tennis - Cape Dory (Fat Possum)

The Decemberists - The King is Dead (Capitol)

16 Horsepower - Yours Truly (Alternative Virus)

Robert Pollard - Space City Kicks (Guided by Voices, Inc.)

Eulogies - Tear the Fences Down (Dangerbird)

Dolorean - The Unfazed (Partisan)

Foster the People - s/t EP (StarTime Intl)

January 25:

Apex Manor - The Year of Magical Drinking (Merge)

The Radio Dept. - Passive Aggressive: Singles 2002-2010 (Labrador/Caroline)

The Get Up Kids - There Are Rules (Quality Hill Records)

Caroline - Verdugo Hills (Temporary Residence Ltd.)

John Vanderslice - White Wilderness (Dead Oceans)

Destroyer - Kaputt (Merge)

Iron & Wine - Kiss Each Other Clean (Warner Bros.)

I Was a King - Old Friends (Sounds Familyre)

Cold War Kids - Mine Is Yours (Downtown)

Cloud Nothings - s/t (Carpark)

Lia Ices - Grown Unknown (Jagjaguwar)

Bag Raiders - s/t (Modular)

January 31:

The Go! Team - Rolling Blackouts (Memphis Industries)

February 8:

Cut/Copy - Zonoscope (Modular)

Akron/Family – S/T II: The Cosmic Birth and Journey of Shinju TNT (Dead Oceans)

James Blake - James Blake (Atlas/A&M)

February 9:

KORT (Lambchop) - Invariable Heartache (City Slang)

February 15:

P.J. Harvey - Let England Shake (Feb. 14 - Island)

Tim Hecker - Ravedeath, 1972 (Kranky)

Telekinesis - 12 Desperate Straight Lines (Merge)

>> "Car Crash": mp3

Bright Eyes - The People's Key (Saddle Creek)

Asobi Seksu - Flourescence (Polyvinyl)

Shugo Tokumaru - Port Entropy (Polyvinyl)

>> "Lahaha": mp3

Yuck - Yuck (Fat Possum)

Mogwai - Hardcore Will Never Die, But You Will (Sub Pop)

The Twilight Singers - Dynamite Steps (Sub Pop)

Wake Up Lucid - Sugar EP (self-released)

>> "Sugar": mp3

MillionYoung - Replicant (physical release)

February 19:

Radiohead - The King of Limbs (self-released)

February 22:

Toro Y Moi - Underneath The Pine (Carpark)

>> "Still Sound": mp3

Danielson - Best of Gloucestor County (Sounds Familyre)

Puro Instinct - Headbangers In Ecstasy (Mexican Summer)

Beach Fossils - What a Pleasure EP (Captured Tracks)

Six Organs of Admittance - Asleep on the Floodplain (Drag City)

March 1:

Paper Cuts - Fading Parade (Sub Pop)

Anna Calvi - s/t (Domino)

March 3:

Adam and Darcie - Early in the Morning EP (Village Ten)

March 8:

Wye Oak - Civilian (Merge)

>> "Civilian": mp3

R.E.M. - Collapse Into Now (Warner Bros.)

Kurt Vile - Smoke Ring For My Halo (Matador)

March 15:

Antonionian - s/t (Anticon)

Brave Irene (ft. Rose Melberg) - Brave Irene (Slumberland)

The Milk Carton Kids - Retrospect

March 22:

Pusha-T - Fear of God mixtape (free)

March 21:

Belong - Common Era (Kranky)

Noah and the Whale - Last Night on Earth (Island Def Jam)

Tim Fitz - Infinite Space EP (Bandcamp)

March 22:

Seven Swans Reimagined (Sufjan Stevens) tribute album) ft. Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Carl Hauck (On Joyful Wings)

March 29:

Fredrik - Flora (The Kora Records)

The Mountain Goats - All Eternals Deck (Merge)

Princeton - To the Alps 7" (Hit City USA)

March 2011:

Jill Andrews - The Mirror

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart - TBA (Slumberland)

April digital:

Jim Guthrie - Sword & Sworcery LP: The Ballad of the Space Babies soundtrack

>> "Little Furnace": mp3

Radiohead - Supercollider single

April TBA:

Grouper - A I A (Dream Loss and Alien Observer LPs) (Self-released)

April 5:

Alela Diane - Alela Diane & Wild Divine (Rough Trade)

John Brodeur - Tiger Pop Ten (Mr. Duck Records)

Maritime - Human Hearts (Dangerbird)

April 12:

Cass McCombs - Wit's End (Domino)

Jonny (Gorky's Zygotic Mynci/Teenage Fanclub) - s/t (Merge)

Little Scream - The Golden Record (Secretly Canadian)

>> "The Heron and the Fox": mp3

The One AM Radio - Heaven is Attached by a Slender Thread (Dangerbird)

>> "Credible Threats": mp3

April 19:

Bill Callahan - Apocalypse (Drag City)

tUnE-yArDs - w h o k i l l (4AD)

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - "Must Be Blind" b/w "Life In Muscle" (Drag City)

April 26:

Boris - Attention Please and Heavy Rocks (Sargent House)

Oh Darling - Brave the Sound

Gatto Fritto - s/t (International Feel)

May 3:

Fleet Foxes - Helplessness Blues (Sub Pop)

Anni Rossi - Heavy Meadow (3 Syllables - May 2)

Racoon Bandit - Into the Hills (Pigeon Row)

May 10:

The Sea and Cake - The Moonlight Butterfly (Thrill Jockey - mini-album)

Okkervil River - I Am Very Far (Jagjaguwar)

May 17:

Amor de Días (Alasdair from The Clientele) - Street of the Love of Days (Merge)

>> "Bunhill Fields": mp3

Chad VanGaalen - Diaper Island (Sub Pop)

>> "Sara": mp3

Zachary Cale - Noise of Welcome

May 24:

Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) - Benediction

May 31:

Seapony - Go With Me (Hardly Art)

Death Cab for Cutie - Codes and Keys (Atlantic)

My Morning Jacket - Circuital

June digital:

We/Or/Me - Sleeping City (Bandcamp)

June 1:

International Waters - 1994 (self-released - iTunes/band website; vinyl out 7/1)

Baths - Pop Music / False B-Sides (Anticon)

The Dismemberment Plan - Live in Japan 2011 (Bad News Records)

June 7:

Hospital Ships - Lonely Twin (Graveface)

>> "Love or Death": mp3

>> "Honey Please": mp3

Sondre Lerche - Sondre Lerche (Mona Records)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. - It's a Corporate World (Quite Scientific/Warner Bros.)

June 14:

Marissa Nadler - Marissa Nadler (Box of Cedar Records)

>> "Baby I Will Leave You In the Morning": bandcamp

Junior Boys - It's All True (Domino)

The Rosie Taylor Project - Sleep 7" (June 13; Bandcamp)

June 21:

Bon Iver - Bon Iver, Bon Iver (Jagjaguwar)

Iceage - New Brigade

Centro-matic - Candidate Waltz

The Chain Gang of 1974 - Wayward Fire

June 28:

Curren$y - Weekend at Burnies (Warner)

So Many Wizards - "Inner City"/"Best Friends" 7" (Seven Inch Project)

>> "Inner City": mp3

Beyonce - 4 (Columbia)

Gillian Welch - The Harrow and the Harvest (Acony)

July 5:

Memory Tapes - Player Piano (Carpark)

Fennesz - Seven Stars EP (Touch)

Dunes - Tied Together 7" (Teenage Teardrops)

July 12:

Eleanor Friedberger (Fiery Furnaces) - Last Summer (Merge)

>> "My Mistakes": mp3

Washed Out - Within and Without (Sub Pop)

The Middle East - I Want That You Are Always Happy (Missing Piece Records)

July 19:

Sun Airway - "Wild Palms" 7" (Dead Oceans)

July 19:

Matty Fasano (ARMS) - Unkind/Unusual single (Bandcamp)

July 26:

Little Horn - Twelve (Whale Heart)

August 2:

Fountains of Wayne - Sky Full of Holes (Yep Roc)

Love of Everything - Sooner I Wish EP (Polyvinyl)

Letting Up Despite Great Faults - Paper Crush (Old Flame)

Boston Spaceships (Robert Pollard of Guided by Voices) - Let It Beard

August 8:

Kanye West and Jay-Z - Watch the Throne (digital; physical Aug. 12)

Tig Notaro - Good One (Secretly Canadian)

August 9:

Widowspeak - Widowspeak (Captured Tracks)

Pepper Rabbit - Red Velvet Snowball (Kanine)

August 16:

Fool's Gold - Leave No Trace (IAMSOUND)

Mister Heavenly - Out of Love (Sub Pop)

Braid - Closer to Closed EP (Polyvinyl)

Sundress - s/t EP

Hotel Lights - Girl Graffiti (Bar/None)

The War on Drugs - Slave Ambient

Her Space Holiday - s/t (No More Good Ideas)

August 23:

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks - Mirror Traffic (Matador)

Muppets: The Green Album

Curren$y - Verde Terrace mixtape (digital)

August 30:

Beirut - The Rip Tide (Pompeii Records)

Thundercat - The Golden Age of Apocalypse (prod. Flying Lotus) (Brainfeeder)

Cymbals Eat Guitars - Lenses Alien (Barsuk)

Devon Williams - Euphoria (Slumberland)

Lil Wayne - Tha Carter IV (Universal Republic/Young Money)

Tommy Keene - Behind the Parade

Grand Ole Party (pre-Dum Dum Girls) - Under Our Skin (DH)

Terius Nash (The-Dream) - 1977

September 6:

The Rapture - In the Grace of Your Love (DFA)

Charlotte Gainsbourg - Terrible Angels EP (Because Music/Elektra)

September 11:

Ariel PInk's Haunted Graffiti - Witch Hunt Suite for World III single

September 13:

St. Vincent - Strange Mercy (4AD)

Girls - Father, Son, Holy Ghost (True Panther Sounds)

Sleeping Bags - s/t (Easter Everywhere)

Toro Y Moi - Freaking Out EP (Carpark)

CANT (Grizzly Bear) - Dreams Come True (Terrible)

Das Racist - Relax (Greedhead Music)

Laura Marling - A Creature I Don't Know (EMI)

Superchunk - Foolish reissue (Merge)

September 20:

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - Hysterical (self-released)

Jens Lekman - An Argument with Myself EP (Secretly Canadian)

September 27:

Twin Sister - In Heaven (Domino)

Geoffrey O'Connor (Crayon Fields) - Vanity Is Forever (Chapter Music)

Wilco - The Whole Love (dBpm)

Apparat - The Devil's Walk (Mute)

Big Troubles - Romantic Comedy (Slumberland)

Dum Dum Girls - Only In Dreams

The Stepkids - s/t (Stones Throw)

Bjork - Biophilia (Nonesuch/One Little Indian)

Miles Zuniga (Fastball) - These Ghosts Have Bones (33 1/3)

October 4:

Loney Dear - Hall Music (Polyvinyl)

Feist - Metals (Cherrytree/Interscope)

Radical Face - The Family Tree: The Roots (Bear Machine)

Bonnie "Prince" Billy - Wolfroy Goes to Town (Drag City)

Tokyo Police Club - Ten Days Ten Covers Ten Years (digital release)

Balene - Wild Kind EP (Oct. 3 on Bandcamp)

Colleen Green - Cujo EP (Art Fag)

October 11:

Ryan Adams - Ashes and Fire (Pax Am)

Still Corners - Creatures of an Hour

Matthew Herbert - One Pig

Marketa Irglova - Anar

Ben Lee - Deeper Into Dreams

Radiohead - TKOL RMX 1234567

Icebird (rjd2) - The Abandoned Lullaby (RJ's Electrical Connections)

Norman soundtrack (Andrew Bird, etc.) (Mom + Pop)

October 18:

My Brightest Diamond - All Things Will Unwind (Asthmatic Kitty)

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Tape Club (Polyvinyl)

Real Estate - Days (Domino)

M83 - Hurry Up, We're Dreaming

North Highlands - Wild One

October 25:

A Classic Education - Call It Blazing (Lefse)

Deer Tick - Divine Providence

Coldplay - Mylo Xyloto

Justice - Audio, Video, Disco

Kathryn Calder - Bright and Vivid

Tom Waits - Bad As Me (Anti-)

She & Him - A Very She & Him Christmas (Merge)

November 1:

Lou Reed & Metallica - Lulu

Miranda Lambert - Four the Record

November 4:

Hi Ho Silver Oh - Getting Ready EP (Bandcamp)

November 8:

Cass McCombs - Humor Risk

Atlas Sound - Parallax (4AD)

Oneohtrix Point Never - Replica (Software)

Summer Camp - Welcome To Condale (Apricot Records)

Charlotte Gainsbourg - Stage Whisper (Nov. 7/UK)

Kurt Vile - So Outta Reach EP (Matador)

November 15:

Olivia Tremor Control - Dusk at Cubist Castle, Black Foliage reissues (Chunklet Industries)

Korallreven - An Album by Korallreven (Acephale)

Yael Meyer - Everything Will Be Alright (KLI Records)