2011 Album Release Calendar
Welcome to 2011. This is your Rawkblog album/CD/EP/tape/7''/Bandcamp release calendar. As always, listings are chosen based on potential quality or curiosity level and are by no means meant to be exhaustive. (In other words: These are just releases I'm personally interested in hearing.) These listings will be updated throughout the year.
January digital:
Wes Swing - Through a Fogged Glass (Bandcamp)
January 11:
Minks - By The Hedge (Captured Tracks)
MINKS - Cemetary Rain by forcefieldpr
British Sea Power - Valhalla Dancehall (Rough Trade)
Hannah Peel - The Broken Wave (Static Caravan - Jan. 10)
Smith Westerns - Dye It Blonde (Fat Possum)
January 18:
Tennis - Cape Dory (Fat Possum)
The Decemberists - The King is Dead (Capitol)
16 Horsepower - Yours Truly (Alternative Virus)
Robert Pollard - Space City Kicks (Guided by Voices, Inc.)
Eulogies - Tear the Fences Down (Dangerbird)
Dolorean - The Unfazed (Partisan)
Foster the People - s/t EP (StarTime Intl)
January 25:
Apex Manor - The Year of Magical Drinking (Merge)
The Radio Dept. - Passive Aggressive: Singles 2002-2010 (Labrador/Caroline)
The Get Up Kids - There Are Rules (Quality Hill Records)
Caroline - Verdugo Hills (Temporary Residence Ltd.)
John Vanderslice - White Wilderness (Dead Oceans)
Destroyer - Kaputt (Merge)
Iron & Wine - Kiss Each Other Clean (Warner Bros.)
I Was a King - Old Friends (Sounds Familyre)
Cold War Kids - Mine Is Yours (Downtown)
Cloud Nothings - s/t (Carpark)
Lia Ices - Grown Unknown (Jagjaguwar)
Bag Raiders - s/t (Modular)
January 31:
The Go! Team - Rolling Blackouts (Memphis Industries)
February 8:
Cut/Copy - Zonoscope (Modular)
Akron/Family – S/T II: The Cosmic Birth and Journey of Shinju TNT (Dead Oceans)
James Blake - James Blake (Atlas/A&M)
February 9:
KORT (Lambchop) - Invariable Heartache (City Slang)
February 15:
P.J. Harvey - Let England Shake (Feb. 14 - Island)
Tim Hecker - Ravedeath, 1972 (Kranky)
Telekinesis - 12 Desperate Straight Lines (Merge)
>> "Car Crash": mp3
Bright Eyes - The People's Key (Saddle Creek)
Asobi Seksu - Flourescence (Polyvinyl)
Shugo Tokumaru - Port Entropy (Polyvinyl)
>> "Lahaha": mp3
Yuck - Yuck (Fat Possum)
Mogwai - Hardcore Will Never Die, But You Will (Sub Pop)
The Twilight Singers - Dynamite Steps (Sub Pop)
Wake Up Lucid - Sugar EP (self-released)
>> "Sugar": mp3
MillionYoung - Replicant (physical release)
February 19:
Radiohead - The King of Limbs (self-released)
February 22:
Toro Y Moi - Underneath The Pine (Carpark)
>> "Still Sound": mp3
Danielson - Best of Gloucestor County (Sounds Familyre)
Puro Instinct - Headbangers In Ecstasy (Mexican Summer)
Beach Fossils - What a Pleasure EP (Captured Tracks)
Six Organs of Admittance - Asleep on the Floodplain (Drag City)
March 1:
Paper Cuts - Fading Parade (Sub Pop)
Anna Calvi - s/t (Domino)
March 3:
Adam and Darcie - Early in the Morning EP (Village Ten)
March 8:
Wye Oak - Civilian (Merge)
>> "Civilian": mp3
R.E.M. - Collapse Into Now (Warner Bros.)
Kurt Vile - Smoke Ring For My Halo (Matador)
March 15:
Antonionian - s/t (Anticon)
Brave Irene (ft. Rose Melberg) - Brave Irene (Slumberland)
The Milk Carton Kids - Retrospect
March 22:
Pusha-T - Fear of God mixtape (free)
March 21:
Belong - Common Era (Kranky)
Noah and the Whale - Last Night on Earth (Island Def Jam)
Tim Fitz - Infinite Space EP (Bandcamp)
March 22:
Seven Swans Reimagined (Sufjan Stevens) tribute album) ft. Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Carl Hauck (On Joyful Wings)
March 29:
Fredrik - Flora (The Kora Records)
The Mountain Goats - All Eternals Deck (Merge)
Princeton - To the Alps 7" (Hit City USA)
March 2011:
Jill Andrews - The Mirror
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart - TBA (Slumberland)
April digital:
Jim Guthrie - Sword & Sworcery LP: The Ballad of the Space Babies soundtrack
>> "Little Furnace": mp3
Radiohead - Supercollider single
April TBA:
Grouper - A I A (Dream Loss and Alien Observer LPs) (Self-released)
April 5:
Alela Diane - Alela Diane & Wild Divine (Rough Trade)
John Brodeur - Tiger Pop Ten (Mr. Duck Records)
Maritime - Human Hearts (Dangerbird)
April 12:
Cass McCombs - Wit's End (Domino)
Jonny (Gorky's Zygotic Mynci/Teenage Fanclub) - s/t (Merge)
Little Scream - The Golden Record (Secretly Canadian)
>> "The Heron and the Fox": mp3
The One AM Radio - Heaven is Attached by a Slender Thread (Dangerbird)
>> "Credible Threats": mp3
April 19:
Bill Callahan - Apocalypse (Drag City)
tUnE-yArDs - w h o k i l l (4AD)
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - "Must Be Blind" b/w "Life In Muscle" (Drag City)
April 26:
Boris - Attention Please and Heavy Rocks (Sargent House)
Oh Darling - Brave the Sound
Gatto Fritto - s/t (International Feel)
May 3:
Fleet Foxes - Helplessness Blues (Sub Pop)
Anni Rossi - Heavy Meadow (3 Syllables - May 2)
Racoon Bandit - Into the Hills (Pigeon Row)
May 10:
The Sea and Cake - The Moonlight Butterfly (Thrill Jockey - mini-album)
Okkervil River - I Am Very Far (Jagjaguwar)
May 17:
Amor de Días (Alasdair from The Clientele) - Street of the Love of Days (Merge)
>> "Bunhill Fields": mp3
Chad VanGaalen - Diaper Island (Sub Pop)
>> "Sara": mp3
Zachary Cale - Noise of Welcome
May 24:
Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) - Benediction
May 31:
Seapony - Go With Me (Hardly Art)
Death Cab for Cutie - Codes and Keys (Atlantic)
My Morning Jacket - Circuital
June digital:
We/Or/Me - Sleeping City (Bandcamp)
June 1:
International Waters - 1994 (self-released - iTunes/band website; vinyl out 7/1)
Baths - Pop Music / False B-Sides (Anticon)
The Dismemberment Plan - Live in Japan 2011 (Bad News Records)
June 7:
Hospital Ships - Lonely Twin (Graveface)
>> "Love or Death": mp3
>> "Honey Please": mp3
Sondre Lerche - Sondre Lerche (Mona Records)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. - It's a Corporate World (Quite Scientific/Warner Bros.)
June 14:
Marissa Nadler - Marissa Nadler (Box of Cedar Records)
>> "Baby I Will Leave You In the Morning": bandcamp
Junior Boys - It's All True (Domino)
The Rosie Taylor Project - Sleep 7" (June 13; Bandcamp)
June 21:
Bon Iver - Bon Iver, Bon Iver (Jagjaguwar)
Iceage - New Brigade
Centro-matic - Candidate Waltz
The Chain Gang of 1974 - Wayward Fire
June 28:
Curren$y - Weekend at Burnies (Warner)
So Many Wizards - "Inner City"/"Best Friends" 7" (Seven Inch Project)
>> "Inner City": mp3
Beyonce - 4 (Columbia)
Gillian Welch - The Harrow and the Harvest (Acony)
July 5:
Memory Tapes - Player Piano (Carpark)
Fennesz - Seven Stars EP (Touch)
Dunes - Tied Together 7" (Teenage Teardrops)
July 12:
Eleanor Friedberger (Fiery Furnaces) - Last Summer (Merge)
>> "My Mistakes": mp3
Washed Out - Within and Without (Sub Pop)
The Middle East - I Want That You Are Always Happy (Missing Piece Records)
July 19:
Sun Airway - "Wild Palms" 7" (Dead Oceans)
July 19:
Matty Fasano (ARMS) - Unkind/Unusual single (Bandcamp)
July 26:
Little Horn - Twelve (Whale Heart)
August 2:
Fountains of Wayne - Sky Full of Holes (Yep Roc)
Love of Everything - Sooner I Wish EP (Polyvinyl)
Letting Up Despite Great Faults - Paper Crush (Old Flame)
Boston Spaceships (Robert Pollard of Guided by Voices) - Let It Beard
August 8:
Kanye West and Jay-Z - Watch the Throne (digital; physical Aug. 12)
Tig Notaro - Good One (Secretly Canadian)
August 9:
Widowspeak - Widowspeak (Captured Tracks)
Pepper Rabbit - Red Velvet Snowball (Kanine)
August 16:
Fool's Gold - Leave No Trace (IAMSOUND)
Mister Heavenly - Out of Love (Sub Pop)
Braid - Closer to Closed EP (Polyvinyl)
Sundress - s/t EP
Hotel Lights - Girl Graffiti (Bar/None)
The War on Drugs - Slave Ambient
Her Space Holiday - s/t (No More Good Ideas)
August 23:
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks - Mirror Traffic (Matador)
Muppets: The Green Album
Curren$y - Verde Terrace mixtape (digital)
August 30:
Beirut - The Rip Tide (Pompeii Records)
Thundercat - The Golden Age of Apocalypse (prod. Flying Lotus) (Brainfeeder)
Cymbals Eat Guitars - Lenses Alien (Barsuk)
Devon Williams - Euphoria (Slumberland)
Lil Wayne - Tha Carter IV (Universal Republic/Young Money)
Tommy Keene - Behind the Parade
Grand Ole Party (pre-Dum Dum Girls) - Under Our Skin (DH)
Terius Nash (The-Dream) - 1977
September 6:
The Rapture - In the Grace of Your Love (DFA)
Charlotte Gainsbourg - Terrible Angels EP (Because Music/Elektra)
September 11:
Ariel PInk's Haunted Graffiti - Witch Hunt Suite for World III single
September 13:
St. Vincent - Strange Mercy (4AD)
Girls - Father, Son, Holy Ghost (True Panther Sounds)
Sleeping Bags - s/t (Easter Everywhere)
Toro Y Moi - Freaking Out EP (Carpark)
CANT (Grizzly Bear) - Dreams Come True (Terrible)
Das Racist - Relax (Greedhead Music)
Laura Marling - A Creature I Don't Know (EMI)
Superchunk - Foolish reissue (Merge)
September 20:
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah - Hysterical (self-released)
Jens Lekman - An Argument with Myself EP (Secretly Canadian)
September 27:
Twin Sister - In Heaven (Domino)
Geoffrey O'Connor (Crayon Fields) - Vanity Is Forever (Chapter Music)
Wilco - The Whole Love (dBpm)
Apparat - The Devil's Walk (Mute)
Big Troubles - Romantic Comedy (Slumberland)
Dum Dum Girls - Only In Dreams
The Stepkids - s/t (Stones Throw)
Bjork - Biophilia (Nonesuch/One Little Indian)
Miles Zuniga (Fastball) - These Ghosts Have Bones (33 1/3)
October 4:
Loney Dear - Hall Music (Polyvinyl)
Feist - Metals (Cherrytree/Interscope)
Radical Face - The Family Tree: The Roots (Bear Machine)
Bonnie "Prince" Billy - Wolfroy Goes to Town (Drag City)
Tokyo Police Club - Ten Days Ten Covers Ten Years (digital release)
Balene - Wild Kind EP (Oct. 3 on Bandcamp)
Colleen Green - Cujo EP (Art Fag)
October 11:
Ryan Adams - Ashes and Fire (Pax Am)
Still Corners - Creatures of an Hour
Matthew Herbert - One Pig
Marketa Irglova - Anar
Ben Lee - Deeper Into Dreams
Radiohead - TKOL RMX 1234567
Icebird (rjd2) - The Abandoned Lullaby (RJ's Electrical Connections)
Norman soundtrack (Andrew Bird, etc.) (Mom + Pop)
October 18:
My Brightest Diamond - All Things Will Unwind (Asthmatic Kitty)
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Tape Club (Polyvinyl)
Real Estate - Days (Domino)
M83 - Hurry Up, We're Dreaming
North Highlands - Wild One
October 25:
A Classic Education - Call It Blazing (Lefse)
Deer Tick - Divine Providence
Coldplay - Mylo Xyloto
Justice - Audio, Video, Disco
Kathryn Calder - Bright and Vivid
Tom Waits - Bad As Me (Anti-)
She & Him - A Very She & Him Christmas (Merge)
November 1:
Lou Reed & Metallica - Lulu
Miranda Lambert - Four the Record
November 4:
Hi Ho Silver Oh - Getting Ready EP (Bandcamp)
November 8:
Cass McCombs - Humor Risk
Atlas Sound - Parallax (4AD)
Oneohtrix Point Never - Replica (Software)
Summer Camp - Welcome To Condale (Apricot Records)
Charlotte Gainsbourg - Stage Whisper (Nov. 7/UK)
Kurt Vile - So Outta Reach EP (Matador)
November 15:
Olivia Tremor Control - Dusk at Cubist Castle, Black Foliage reissues (Chunklet Industries)
Korallreven - An Album by Korallreven (Acephale)
Yael Meyer - Everything Will Be Alright (KLI Records)