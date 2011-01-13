Chalk and Numbers – ‘He Knew’ EP (2010)

Brooklyn band Chalk and Numbers' He Knew EP sounds like She & Him might have if Zooey Deschanel had paired with Saturday Looks Good To Me's Fred Thomas instead of M. Ward. A '60s homage on a budget, "He Knew" and "I Hope You Do" nod to the Zombies' "Time of the Season" and "She's Not There," respectively, while "I Really Wanna Work This Out" evokes the Supremes with its staccato bounce. All the songs are charming stuff, recorded with just enough analog edge to recall the classics' feel without submerging completely in hero-worship.

Chalk and Numbers - "I Really Wanna Work This Out": mp3

Download and stream the EP for free after the jump.