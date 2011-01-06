First Look: Geotic - 'Mend'

On Mend, Geotic reminds of the soundtracks of the more surrealist anime films I watched late at night on the Sci-Fi Channel in the '90s -- melodic, haunting and more confusing than not. The album, and the moniker, is the ambient project of Baths' Will Wiesenfeld, and demonstrates a painterly grasp of aesthetic beauty in both its looping melodies and saturated, treble-blasted guitar tones. It's a record of watercolors and tentative hope; he made it in five days. You can download it for free (or make a donation) at the Geotic website.

Geotic - "Find Your Peace": mp3