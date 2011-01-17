Tour Dates: L.A. Unheard at the Autry, Jan. 20

As some of you may know, my weekly Brand X new music column, L.A. Unheard, is getting a concert series. The first installment includes Unheard alumni Lord Huron (with the Calder Quartet) and Gamble House along with special guest Abe Vigoda, at the Autry on Thursday, Jan. 20. It's $10 and if you come, we'll keep doing 'em (so come!). Get your tix on Ticketweb.

Lord Huron - "Mighty": mp3

Gamble House - "Bonny Doon": mp3

(More local dates on the ongoing L.A. concert calendar)