L.A. Tour Dates: Ted Leo, Radio Dept., MINKS, Generationals



Ted Leo / photo by David Greenwald

In addition to LA Font's show at Bordello tomorrow, a few more worth your while this week: The Radio Dept. plays a sold-out gig at the El Rey, its first ever in L.A., on Wednesday; '80s acolytes MINKS join Generationals, Black Apples and Shadow Shadow Shade on Thursday at the Satellite; and Ted Leo plays a free, solo session at the Mondrian SkyBar on Saturday. More dates, as always, on the ongoing show calendar; look for my pre-show interview with the Radio Dept. tomorrow.

Ted Leo - "Even Heroes Have To Die": mp3

Generationals - "Greenleaf": mp3

Radio Dept. - "The New Improved Hypocrisy": mp3