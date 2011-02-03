New Music/Video: A Classic Education - 'Night Owl'

Shaking Through - A Classic Education: Live at Bookspace from Weathervane Music on Vimeo.

A Classic Education, the Italian band behind one of my favorite EPs of '10, sent over lonesome new song "Night Owl," recorded at Bookspace in Philadephia for the Shaking Through sessions. (And captured live above.)

A Classic Education - "Night Owl": mp3

Watch a humble, soft-focus interview with the band after the jump.

Shaking Through: A Classic Education from Weathervane Music on Vimeo.