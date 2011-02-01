Video: Oh Land – ‘Rainbow’ (Big Ugly Couch Session)

Rainbow by Oh Land from Big Ugly Yellow Couch on Vimeo.

"Oh, she's cute," the blogger thought as he opened the Vimeo page. Luckily, Oh Land's songs are, too. Musically, Danish singer Nanna Fabricius lands somewhere between Feist, Beach House and "Toxic," with quirky but blunt pop aspirations that dovetail with her major label deal with Epic Records. I would say, "2011, meet your Lykke Li," but Nylon beat me to it, so instead, I'll recommend you put on your skinniest jeans and catch her at the Troubadour tonight before she explodes at SXSW. She's playing a free gig at the Echo tomorrow night as well.