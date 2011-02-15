Videos: LA Font - Little Videos session

LA Font - "Lone Wolf Boys" from elliot glass on Vimeo.

Rawkblog pals/lo-fi heartthrobs LA Font played a few songs in bassist Greg Katz's apartment for Little Videos over the holidays. All sound killer, though I'm sure the ladies would agree that the band's much more handsome in person (they play Bordello with Gram Rabbit tomorrow night). Find three more songs over on Little Videos' page and stream/download their free, ferocious debut album after the jump.

LA Font - "Lone Wolf Boys": mp3



LA Font's Danny Bobbe. Photo by David Greenwald