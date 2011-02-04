Weekend Concerts: Autumn Defense, Tennis, Lord Huron

While I do most of my L.A. music coverage over in Brand X, I'm going to start doing concert previews here more often, at least when there are concerts worth covering. This weekend offers several:

On Friday: Charming-enough garage-pop duo Tennis, with Lord Huron set to open (and also to blow the headliners off the court) at the Echo; and at the Echoplex, Ólafur Arnalds' dark orchestrations.

On Saturday: The Autumn Defense's (pictured) '70s-soaked folk-pop at the Troubadour.

Lord Huron - "Mighty": mp3

Head over to the L.A. Tour Dates page for more and to add Rawkblog picks to your Google Calendar/iCal.

(Photo: The Autumn Defense by Mae Moreno)