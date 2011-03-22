Live: Waynestock @ The Liberty, 3.17.11

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"If you book them, they will come," a great man once said. And indeed, though a couple of the busier groups cut it close, seven of my favorite bands made it to Waynestock -- my first-ever unofficial day party at you-know-where, a collaboration with the thoroughly rad TwentyFourBit. I'm too emotionally attached to give this one a proper review, so I'll offer a full round of thank-you's: to LA Font, Scott Bartenhagen, Little Scream, Ravens & Chimes, Pepper Rabbit, ARMS and Sondre Lerche for playing and gracing us with so many great new songs; to the Liberty and Transmission Entertainment for having us; to Traci Larson for the sweet poster; and to Etnies, thinkThin and Origami Vinyl for their generous sponsorship. Enjoy the photos and look for a full SXSW 2011 recap later today. See you next year.

LA Font - "The American Leagues": mp3

ARMS - "Floaters": mp3

Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox": mp3

Pepper Rabbit - "Older Brother": mp3

Pepper Rabbit - "Heat and Hot Water" (ARMS cover): mp3

Ravens & Chimes - "Division Street": mp3

Scott Bartenhagen - "Beacons": mp3

Sondre Lerche - "Bluish" (Animal Collective cover): mp3