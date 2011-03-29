Premiere: Demerit, Samuel - 'Organic Robots'

The music of Demerit, Samuel harkens back to two of the best albums of 2004: On the one hand, the medium-fi folk anthems of Rogue Wave's Out of the Shadow; on the other, the electro-acoustic dystopias of Chad VanGaalen's Infiniheart. On "Organic Robots" and the rest of 2010's Halfhearted Demos mini-album, the musician offers acoustic charm along with pre-chillwave bedroom beats -- and despite the self-deprecating title, a collection of effort and craft in our age of nottryingveryhardcore.

Demerit, Samuel - "Organic Robots": mp3

Hear the full set after the jump. (Photo via Facebook)