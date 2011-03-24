Ryan Adams' 'Class Mythology' EP due on Record Store Day
April 16 may be Record Store Day, but for this writer, it'll be Buy Ryan Adams' new EP day. Class Mythology is due as a double 7" on yellow and orange vinyl, along with a poster. Edition of 2,500. Our hero is working on a new album with legendary producer Glyn Johns, father of Ethan, who produced the DRA classic 29, among others. (Also on his plate: Black Hole, all those sessions he did last year, the U.K. tour... phew!) Also, the still totally great III/IV is $5 on Amazon this month. Go get it! (Via WLFY)
Previously: Ryan Adams and the Cardinals - III/IV
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