SXSW 2011: The Rawkblog Guide

Beyond Waynestock (Thursday at the Liberty! Free beer/snacks/shirts! Come!), I'm going to SXSW for my day job this year, which means mostly coverage over on Brand X and a pretty L.A.-centric trip to Austin for yrs truly. With that in mind, here's my guide to the Austin madness.

Bands:

Here's 10 of the non-local bands I'd like to catch, mostly fresh/new stuff; unlike last year, I didn't struggle through the SXSW bands torrent this week, so you're on your own with that. I will suggest, however, that any band named "______ and the _____" probably sucks bad and you should skip them.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.

High Highs

The Stepkids

Curren$y

Lia Ices

Smith Westerns

Gentleman Jesse and His Men

Mr. Heavenly (Will Michael Cera be there?!)

Still Corners

Maritime

Plenty more worthy acts, obviously (Mind Spiders, International Waters, Memoryhouse, the list goes on forever).

Parties:

Waynestock on Thursday, obvs.! A few of my friends and colleagues are also throwing serious shindigs:

IAMSOUND showcase

Force Field/Terrorbird day party

Storychord day party

We Listen For You walking show

Consequence of Sound Dot Com Stage

IGIF Killer Tofu party

Stereogum Last Night in Texas

Venue map:



View SXSW 2011 in a larger map

Etc.:

Go to Torchy's Tacos and Homeslice Pizza. Walk around on South Congress. Try to catch a show at the Central Presbyterian Church.

And so on. Will you be there? Holler at me at @daverawkblog or via e-mail -- we'll get tacos. See you at Waynestock.