Coachella 2011: The Rawkblog Guide



The Radio Dept. / photo by David Greenwald



Once again, I'm Coachella-bound this year. Here's my tentative schedule/band advice -- see you in the desert. I'll be covering (with a photo pass!) for Brand X, so keep an eye out.

FRIDAY

12:30 Tokimonsta @ Sahara Tent

2:30 Moving Units Coachella Stage

3:30 Titus Andronicus @ Outdoor Theatre

4:30 Odd Future @ Sahara Tent AND/OR Warpaint @ Outdoor Theatre + Morning Benders @ Gobi Tent

5:00 Mount Kimbie @ Oasis Dome

5:20 Pains of Being Pure at Heart @ Mojave Tent

5:50 Tame Impala @ Outdoor Theatre

6:04 Ms. Lauryn Hill @ Coachella Stage

7:30 Sleigh Bells @ Mojave Tent AND/OR 7:25 Interpol @ Coachella Stage

DINNER BREAK

8:35 Cut Copy @ Mojave Tent

10:45 Nosaj Thing @ Gobi OR Robyn 10:50 @ Mojave Tent

11:40 Chemical Brothers @ Coachella Stage

SATURDAY



1 p.m. Henry Clay People @ Mojave Tent

1:55 Cults @ Gobi Tent AND/OR Thao with the Get Down Stay Down @ Outdoor Theatre

2:55 Here We Go Magic @ Outdoor Theatre

3:15 Foals @ Mojave Tent

4:05 The Radio Dept. @ Gobi Tent

4:50 Erykah Badu @ Coachella Stage

5:15 Glasser @ Gobi Tent

5:45 Jenny and Johnny @ Mojave Tent

6:05 Broken Social Scene @ Coachella Stage

7:20 Bright Eyes @ Coachella Stage

DINNER BREAK

8:40 Wire @ Gobi Tent

9:25 Swell Season @ Mojave Tent

9:45 Animal Collective @ Coachella Stage

(10:25 run to Empire of the Suns @ Outdoor Theatre?)

11:20 Arcade Fire @ Coachella Stage

12:05 Daedalus @ Gobi Tent

SUNDAY



12:00 Eliza Doolittle @ Gobi Tent

12:15 Phosphorescent @ Mojave Tent

1:20 Menomena @ Outdoor Theatre

2:00 Delorean @ Gobi Tent

3:05 OFF! @ Gobi Tent

3:30 CSS @ Mojave Tent

4:45 Health @ Mojave Tent

6:05 Best Coast @ Outdoor Theatre OR DFA 1979 @ Coachella Stage

6:50 Foster the People @ Gobi Tent

7:25 The National @ Outdoor Theatre

DINNER BREAK

8:55 The Strokes @ Coachella Stage

10:30 Kanye West @ Coachella Stage

Previously: Coachella 2010 Coverage