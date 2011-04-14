Coachella 2011: The Rawkblog Guide
The Radio Dept. / photo by David Greenwald
Once again, I'm Coachella-bound this year. Here's my tentative schedule/band advice -- see you in the desert. I'll be covering (with a photo pass!) for Brand X, so keep an eye out.
FRIDAY
12:30 Tokimonsta @ Sahara Tent
2:30 Moving Units Coachella Stage
3:30 Titus Andronicus @ Outdoor Theatre
4:30 Odd Future @ Sahara Tent AND/OR Warpaint @ Outdoor Theatre + Morning Benders @ Gobi Tent
5:00 Mount Kimbie @ Oasis Dome
5:20 Pains of Being Pure at Heart @ Mojave Tent
5:50 Tame Impala @ Outdoor Theatre
6:04 Ms. Lauryn Hill @ Coachella Stage
7:30 Sleigh Bells @ Mojave Tent AND/OR 7:25 Interpol @ Coachella Stage
DINNER BREAK
8:35 Cut Copy @ Mojave Tent
10:45 Nosaj Thing @ Gobi OR Robyn 10:50 @ Mojave Tent
11:40 Chemical Brothers @ Coachella Stage
SATURDAY
1 p.m. Henry Clay People @ Mojave Tent
1:55 Cults @ Gobi Tent AND/OR Thao with the Get Down Stay Down @ Outdoor Theatre
2:55 Here We Go Magic @ Outdoor Theatre
3:15 Foals @ Mojave Tent
4:05 The Radio Dept. @ Gobi Tent
4:50 Erykah Badu @ Coachella Stage
5:15 Glasser @ Gobi Tent
5:45 Jenny and Johnny @ Mojave Tent
6:05 Broken Social Scene @ Coachella Stage
7:20 Bright Eyes @ Coachella Stage
DINNER BREAK
8:40 Wire @ Gobi Tent
9:25 Swell Season @ Mojave Tent
9:45 Animal Collective @ Coachella Stage
(10:25 run to Empire of the Suns @ Outdoor Theatre?)
11:20 Arcade Fire @ Coachella Stage
12:05 Daedalus @ Gobi Tent
SUNDAY
12:00 Eliza Doolittle @ Gobi Tent
12:15 Phosphorescent @ Mojave Tent
1:20 Menomena @ Outdoor Theatre
2:00 Delorean @ Gobi Tent
3:05 OFF! @ Gobi Tent
3:30 CSS @ Mojave Tent
4:45 Health @ Mojave Tent
6:05 Best Coast @ Outdoor Theatre OR DFA 1979 @ Coachella Stage
6:50 Foster the People @ Gobi Tent
7:25 The National @ Outdoor Theatre
DINNER BREAK
8:55 The Strokes @ Coachella Stage
10:30 Kanye West @ Coachella Stage
Previously: Coachella 2010 Coverage