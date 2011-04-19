Live: Coachella 2011 Day 3 + Round-Up

My photos from the third and final (phew!) day of Coachella 2011, featuring Kanye West, the Strokes (pictured), the National, Duran Duran, Best Coast, CSS, HEALTH and MEN are on Brand X. As are my shots from Day 1 and Day 2.

I also wrote about:

* Kanye, the Strokes, The National, Duran Duran, Best Coast and drugs

* HEALTH, CSS and MEN

* Jenny and Johnny, the Radio Dept., Here We Go Magic and free ice cream

* Lauryn Hill, Cut Copy, Sleigh Bells and Robyn

* Moving Units and Native American headdresses.

The Strokes' Julian Casablancas photo by David Greenwald